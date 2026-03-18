On 7 January, Mint made a case for reforming India’s highly inefficient regime of fertilizer production, pricing and distribution, and for switching over from product subsidization to income support for farmers.
Fertilizer reform: India must seize this moment to replace its subsidy regime with a high-yield policy
SummaryAs urea and gas get dearer, the fiscal burden of India’s outdated fertilizer subsidy regime goes up. A shift to direct income transfers would relieve public finances of pressure, curb emissions, improve soil health and boost farm productivity.
On 7 January, Mint made a case for reforming India’s highly inefficient regime of fertilizer production, pricing and distribution, and for switching over from product subsidization to income support for farmers.
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