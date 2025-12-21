India’s fertilizer subsidy has long weighed heavily on the exchequer. The revised budget allocation for it in 2024-25 stood at ₹1.83 trillion. Nitrogen-based urea absorbed over 65% of it, while phosphatic and potassic fertilizers claimed the rest under the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) regime. The 2025-26 budget allocation is ₹1.56 trillion. This subsidy is among our largest recurring fiscal commitments and its structure matters as much as its cost.
One reform can yield multiple benefits: India should send its fertilizer subsidy directly to farmers
SummaryOur fertilizer subsidy bill is higher than it should be. The system suffers leakages, distorts agricultural markets and harms the soil. Turning it into a direct benefit transfer, via e-Rupi vouchers usable only for fertilizer, could free fiscal space, empower price signals and spell ecological gains
