One reform can yield multiple benefits: India should send its fertilizer subsidy directly to farmers

India’s fertilizer subsidy has long weighed heavily on the exchequer. The revised budget allocation for it in 2024-25 stood at ₹1.83 trillion. Nitrogen-based urea absorbed over 65% of it, while phosphatic and potassic fertilizers claimed the rest under the nutrient-based subsidy (NBS) regime. The 2025-26 budget allocation is ₹1.56 trillion. This subsidy is among our largest recurring fiscal commitments and its structure matters as much as its cost.