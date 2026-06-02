Reforming India’s fertilizer subsidy programme: getting the design right

There is also the question of how the transfer will actually be used. Cash is fungible. Farmers facing immediate financial pressures such as loan repayments, household needs and health expenses may reasonably use the transfer for those purposes rather than fertilizer purchase. This is not a failure of intent but a rational response to competing demands under financial stress. However, the effect is that the link between the subsidy and its agronomic purpose can loosen precisely when it matters most. A mechanism designed to support crop nutrition may in practice be diverted toward other immediate needs leaving farmers dependent on whatever inputs they can purchase through informal credit.