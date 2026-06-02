Reforming India’s fertilizer subsidy programme: getting the design right

India’s fertilizer subsidy programme, worth nearly ₹2 trillion in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), has been central to agricultural policy for decades. It has supported food production, stabilized smallholder incomes, and underpinned the country’s food security architecture. The ability to maintain buffer stocks and sustain the public distribution system for 800 million beneficiaries owes considerably to the price stability this system has provided at the farm gate. These are real achievements that provide the foundation for thinking about what comes next.