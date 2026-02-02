Ficci director general: The budget isn’t a list of announcements but a coherent plan to strengthen India’s economy
The budget provides a coherent growth framework anchored in reform continuity, infrastructure investment and fiscal discipline. Amid global fragility, it signals policy credibility and offers clues to how India plans to sustain its GDP growth, attract capital and strengthen competitiveness
The budget reaffirms a defining feature of India’s economic strategy over the past decade: growth anchored in reform, investment and macroeconomic credibility. Rather than announcing isolated measures, it presents a coherent growth compact built on multiple pillars to strengthen its foundations while adapting to a complex global environment.