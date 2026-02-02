Services as the next growth multiplier: The budget also gives a decisive boost to the services sector, recognizing it as a powerful engine of employment, exports and value creation. Measures aimed at education-to-employment pathways, skilling, tourism, healthcare and digital services reflect an understanding that India’s demographic dividend can be fully leveraged through services-led expansion. The emphasis on emerging technologies, including AI, and their integration into services would strengthen India’s position as a knowledge-driven economy.