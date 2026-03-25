India’s energy story is inseparable from its growth trajectory. As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, its energy demand is rising rapidly. India is now the world’s third-largest energy consumer, and peak electricity demand is projected to reach 345–365 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. With rising industrialization, urbanization and incomes, energy demand is expected to remain high over the coming decades.
Ficci director general: India must act now to create a resilient energy ecosystem for the future
SummaryIndia’s energy demand is surging, but its import dependence leaves growth exposed to global shocks. As geopolitical risks mount, can India build a resilient and self-reliant energy ecosystem to secure its economic ambitions?
India’s energy story is inseparable from its growth trajectory. As one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, its energy demand is rising rapidly. India is now the world’s third-largest energy consumer, and peak electricity demand is projected to reach 345–365 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. With rising industrialization, urbanization and incomes, energy demand is expected to remain high over the coming decades.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More