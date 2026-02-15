Ficci president: India can lead in AI—but only with a well crafted strategic plan
As global tech leaders gather in New Delhi, the AI Impact Summit offers more than symbolism. It must converge attention on how India can best leverage its key resource endowments—talent, data, energy, chips and capital—to move from AI readiness to durable global leadership.
India AI Impact Summit 2026 comes at a crucial time. Global benchmarks indicate that India is emerging as a relatively well-positioned economy for artificial intelligence (AI) readiness. India ranks third in Stanford University’s 2025 Global AI Vibrancy Ranking.