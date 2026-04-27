Geography may place India and New Zealand at distant points on the world map, but that distance has never defined their relationship. They have common democratic values, strong people-to-people ties and a deep cultural affinity, which includes their shared love for cricket.
Ficci president: The India–New Zealand FTA is about a lot more than expanding bilateral trade
SummaryThis free trade agreement could take bilateral trade beyond its modest base and unlock wider market access. With its services and investment aspects, its broad importance lies in the opportunity it offers as a springboard for India to expand its economic footprint in the Asia-Pacific region.
Geography may place India and New Zealand at distant points on the world map, but that distance has never defined their relationship. They have common democratic values, strong people-to-people ties and a deep cultural affinity, which includes their shared love for cricket.
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