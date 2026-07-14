Ficci president: India-UK relationship—why the CETA will confer benefits well beyond trade

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), one of India’s most ambitious bilateral trade agreements, goes into force on 15 July. The deal covers much more than tariff liberalization, representing a strategic partnership between two complementary economies that seek to build resilient supply chains, deepen technology collaboration, attract investment and create new opportunities for businesses.
It comes at a time when global trade is increasingly being shaped by geopolitical factors and supply chain realignments. Bilateral trade has reached nearly $56 billion and both countries aim to double it by 2030. The CETA provides the institutional framework to achieve this.
An Indian business delegation to London led by minister of commerce and industry Piyush Goyal recently engaged with policymakers, businesses, research institutions and investors in the UK. The message from every interaction was consistent: businesses in both countries view the CETA not merely as a trade agreement, but as a platform for long-term investment, innovation and industrial collaboration.