Ficci president: India-UK relationship—why the CETA will confer benefits well beyond trade

The UK imports nearly $947 billion worth of goods annually, yet India accounts for only 1.6% of this market. The CETA’s implementation creates an opportunity for Indian businesses to capture a larger share. Under it, the UK provides duty-free access to 99% of Indian exports. This immediately enhances the competitiveness of sectors such as textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, chemicals, marine products and auto components.