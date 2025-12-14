Ficci president: To catapult the economy, we must reform India’s markets for land, power and capital

India’s strong GDP performance, kept up even in a period of global uncertainty, reflects structural strength built through consistent policy reform. As the country moves towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy, the key challenge is not the pace of growth, but ensuring that this momentum is sustainable, productivity-driven and inclusive.

In this context, the next major frontier for India’s economic transformation lies in accelerating factor market reforms.

Significant progress has already been achieved. The implementation of GST 2.0 marks a major milestone in India’s indirect tax architecture. Rationalization of slabs, correction of inverted duty regimes and simplified technology-enabled compliance are reducing friction for businesses and stimulating consumption.

Over time, if the GST Council considers bringing fuel products under the GST regime, it would represent a structural inflection point that dramatically lowers logistical costs and improves India’s export competitiveness.