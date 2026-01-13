Ficci VP: Here are four budget imperatives for India to build a future-ready economy
As global growth slows and trade becomes more weaponized, India’s next budget is of high importance. The government would be well advised to focus on self-reliance, manufacturing, sundry business enablers and next-generation reforms to secure durable growth. Here’s how.
Amid slowing growth, rising geo-economic fragmentation and tightening financial conditions, the global economic landscape is increasingly complex. India is a rare bright spot. However, sustaining its momentum will require more than short-term resilience. The Union budget for 2026–27 must act as a strategic enabler—strengthening long-term competitiveness, insulating growth from external shocks and laying the foundation for strong and inclusive expansion.