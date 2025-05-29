FIFA World Cup 2026: Will US hostility trump its hospitality?

Of the last 14 World Cups, all but two ended up in the red for their host countries, researchers from the University of Lausanne found. And with the Olympics, most host cities usually exceed their budgets and fail to recoup their expenses. London broke even in 2012 and that was considered a success. Hotels and restaurants, flush with customers, tend to turn a profit during mega events. But with many expecting the Trump administration’s policies to act as a tourism deterrent, exactly how much profit is now in question.