FIFA missed a penalty shot by not speaking up for pay parity3 min read 22 Aug 2023, 09:45 PM IST
The women’s football World Cup offered a perfect platform for it
More than 2 billion people are expected to have tuned in. About 2 million attended matches in person. The FIFA Women’s World Cup generated more than $570 million to break even. So how much more convincing does FIFA President Gianni Infantino need that women deserve pay parity? How much more convincing do women have to do? In comments two days before the Cup’s final that instantly drew ire from players and on social media, Infantino said women “have the power to convince us men what we have to do and what we don’t have to do" to achieve pay equality. It was the same trite old message that it’s still up to women to prove themselves.