Well deserved send-off: Fifa’s proposal to turn the football World Cup into yet another tradable asset

In the end, Gianni Infantino blinked. In the face of an extraordinary backlash, the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (Fifa) has abandoned its plan to sell a minority stake in the commercial rights of the World Cup through a new company, Fifa Forward Enterprise.
What was presented only days ago as a bold financial vision has collapsed under widespread opposition from across the football world. Football has won, but only this round. The proposal has been shelved; the questions it raised, however, hover over the game.