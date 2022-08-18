FIFA red card to AIFF reveals the mess in football governance5 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 03:09 PM IST
- The FIFA ban brings to a head the legal quagmire that has swamped All India Football Federation for the past 10 years
With less than 100 days to go for the 2022 edition of the football World Cup in Doha, Qatar, the sport’s global apex body, FIFA (Federation Internationale de Football Association) has suspended All India Football Federation (AIFF). This suspension has not only dealt a body-blow to India’s global football aspirations but also seems to shine a light into FIFA’s and AIFF’s darker corners, apart from highlighting the rot in management of sports bodies. It is also a big disappointment for players and supporters. The bureaucracy and diplomacy apparatus for Indian sports must make sure the setback will not jeopardise India’s hosting of the under-17 women’s world cup scheduled for October.