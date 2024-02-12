Fighting digital financial fraud: India needs new laws to reach global standards
Summary
- Despite recent efforts, challenges in dispute resolution and recovery processes underscore the urgency for legislative action to meet global safety standards
Since November last year, the Indian government, along with regulators, banks, and other entities in the financial sector, appears to be taking a more proactive stance in combating the rise of digital financial frauds. This move aligns with India's ambition to position itself as a leading digital economy and society.