Fighting digital financial fraud: India needs new laws to reach global standards

This complements the National Economic Crime Plan and Fraud Strategy, unveiled last year and to run until 2026, aiming to curb financial crimes with the cooperation of tech firms, social media platforms, and telecom companies. The UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), mandated to protect consumers, is working with the government on legal and regulatory backing for financial firms to slow payments when they suspect a fraud. The payment systems regulator has now made it mandatory for banks and payment companies to ensure that people get their money back if they are victims of what they call Authorised Push Payment Fraud. The regulator with the backing of a new law will be able to direct companies to reimburse customers.