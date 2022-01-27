Finally, we are hearing a sensible line on free trade agreements

FTAs are an invitation to the Indian industry to raise their ambition. Instead of looking up only as far as the lowest hanging fruit, Indian industry should aim for the sky. In modern manufacturing, the rejection rate is 10 parts per million or lower. For India to churn out such quality produce, the workers who make them must be happy on the shopfloor, realising their human creativity in the work they do, not chafing at the unfair deal they get from the management; companies must invest a fair bit of their revenue in real research and development, as opposed to dressing up market research as tax-deductible R&D expense; have capital costs that shed the padding meant to divert bank loans for cost-inflated projects to promoter pockets, to be shared with the neta-babu nexus as and when required; have access to world-class infrastructure at world-beating prices as well as a supportive rather than an obstructive, rent-seeking bureaucracy.