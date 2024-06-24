Finance Commission and Indian cities: A blueprint for municipal finance

The new Lok Sabha and Union government are in place. It is now time to get back to business as usual. In our first two pieces on the 16th Finance Commission (FC) and India’s cities, we covered specific measures to make the Finance Commission and its work more easily accessible to citizens and the spatial aspects of urbanization that need to be considered. In this final piece, we focus on a substantive public finance reform agenda for India’s cities and how the 16th FC could catalyse it.