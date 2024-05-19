Finance in India has a new bogey called private credit
Summary
- Closer regulation and openness can mitigate risks in this largely opaque sector. Recall, RBI had to intervene recently to curb evergreening of loans via this route.
Prudent regulation of the financial sector requires that rules apply equally to all regulated entities. This, apart from delivering regulatory equity, deters less-regulated entities from mistaking an uneven regulatory regime as an incentive for excessive risk-taking. A uniform regulatory framework for all regulated entities not only acts as a disincentive against excessive risk-taking, but also safeguards financial stability.