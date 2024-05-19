Finance in India has a new bogey called private credit

RBI was forced to step in last year when it became clear that a significant portion of private credit being lent by private equity funds was used for ‘evergreening’ existing loans, or providing a fresh loan to corporate borrowers on the verge of defaulting on an old loan. The central bank detected that banks and NBFCs were investing in these funds which were then routing money as private credit to companies which had already borrowed from the same banks or NBFCs; the inflows were then used for meeting older repayment obligations.