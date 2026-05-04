India has entered the global race of data centre expansion with visible scale and policy momentum. Niti Aayog places India’s current capacity for data centres at about 1.3–1.4 gigawatt (GW) and sees a pathway to 10-12GW by 2035, with economic potential of $10-15 billion.
Financial frameworks must evolve quickly to support India’s proliferation of data centres
SummaryIndia’s data-centre expansion is being shaped by a major domestic policy push and robust investments by Big Tech players. Financial frameworks and project assessment criteria should evolve appropriately to fund this emerging category.
India has entered the global race of data centre expansion with visible scale and policy momentum. Niti Aayog places India’s current capacity for data centres at about 1.3–1.4 gigawatt (GW) and sees a pathway to 10-12GW by 2035, with economic potential of $10-15 billion.
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