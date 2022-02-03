Financial inclusion is integral to holistic development

Digitization of financial services has been a catalyst in spreading the benefits of development to all in society. A case in point is the JAM trinity of Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile. The interlinking of bank accounts, Aadhaar and mobile numbers with an individual’s identity was first done under a pilot project to understand the reasons for leakages in subsidy disbursement. Under the JAM trinity, subsidies provided by the government are provided through a direct benefit transfer (DBT) mechanism to beneficiaries without the involvement of middlemen or agencies where many leakages were identified. In 2020-21, ₹2.1 trillion was sent directly to people’s accounts under schemes such as the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, public distribution system and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, among others. The Jan Dhan Yojana has also proved to be a game-changer during the unprecedented covid-related lockdown in 2020. Effective subsidy transfers helped ensure that incentives reached their rightful beneficiaries despite the extraordinary circumstances that existed at the time.