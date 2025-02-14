Opinion
Financial Infidelity: This Valentine's Day, invest in open communication
SummaryDiscussing finances isn't the most romantic thing to do on Valentine's Day, but it could be the best thing for your relationship in the long-term.
As we enter Valentine’s Day weekend, financial infidelity isn’t exactly a topic that exudes romance. But lovebirds who don’t make the discussion a foundational piece of their relationship risk adding avoidable strain on their union.
