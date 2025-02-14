Financial Infidelity: This Valentine's Day, invest in open communication

It’s bad enough when financial infidelity happens, but there is another element that makes things worse: Sometimes, one partner can attempt to justify the behaviour by claiming it was to spare the other’s anxiety or stress levels. Withholding the knowledge of debts or mismanaged money until the problem is solved is rebranded as a loving act by the perpetrator. But in in reality, it often leaves the other person reeling about what else could be being withheld.