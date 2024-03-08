Financial literacy will empower women: Beti bachao, Vitt sikhao
Summary
- Indian women will be truly empowered only once they become both financially literate and capable across every socio-economic group. Financial or ‘vitt’ education needs to be stepped up. There’s a very long way to go.
What is the next step in women’s empowerment? Financial empowerment. If literacy, or mastery over the three ‘R’s, is the first stepping stone in women’s empowerment (hence the government’s ‘Beti bachao, Beti padhao’ programme), then financial literacy, or the ability to understand finance and financial products and take one’s own decisions on savings and investment, is the second but no-less important step in the journey to true empowerment.