Financial regulation in India is far better than it gets credit for

India is an emerging market (EM), an expression that made its debut in the 1990s, as it seemed more polite than the ‘developing country’ moniker in vogue earlier. On most macro-economic metrics—per-capita income, consumption, infrastructure—India is indeed an EM, far below the levels of developed markets (DMs). In one area though, India is at par with the world’s best: financial services. Our financial market infrastructure has consistently set global benchmarks. We adopted a fully screen-based stock market trading platform with NSE several years before the New York Stock Exchange migrated to a fully-online model. Instant interbank third-party fund transfers was pioneered by India in the early 2000s, years before the rich world caught on to it, and innovations like UPI have kept up India’s lead on innovation.

Along with infrastructure, India also performs well on the quality of financial regulation. Especially the two main regulators, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). By maintaining policy prudence and embracing technology early, regulators have helped place key markers of Indian markets at par with DMs.

India’s market volatility, for example, is in the league of DMs rather than EMs. Over the last couple of years, the Nifty Vix (the index tracking its volatility) has regularly traded lower than the US Vix. This is remarkable, as EMs are expected to show higher volatility, given their various market imperfections. Several factors deserve credit for this. First is the creation of a large pool of domestic investors whose savings are channelled into equities via mutual funds (MFs). This enables a sticky pool of local retail savings to act as a buffer against sudden outflows from the portfolios of global investors and wealthy individuals.

Second is strong regulatory oversight that keeps leveraged positions in Indian markets at modest levels. This is contrary to recent worries about high levels of leverage suspected of ballooning futures and options (F&O) volumes. How? For starters, the book of total loans-against-shares in India, between banks and NBFCs, is estimated at just ₹50-60,000 crore, a tiny fraction of India’s overall market capitalization. Further, F&O positions are skewed towards options in India. Globally, option volumes are around the same level as futures, but in India, options are 50-100 times futures. Why is this important? Because option contracts represent far lower risk of systemic liquidation than futures. Further, thanks to large margin requirements of brokers, a significant proportion of F&O volumes in India are intra-day strategies that get squared up before market close and don’t constitute overnight systemic risk. Low leverage moderates volatility spikes during periods of market stress and cushions investors from panic decisions.

Overall, India’s capital markets regulation has been a great case study. However, as our markets and investors mature, regulation needs to be further finessed. Enhanced market volatility is not a systemic risk unless there is risk of institutional failures arising out of it. If an investor is investing in options or a small-cap stock, she has the individual agency to do so. The question is whether she has all relevant information while making that decision. Investors need to be armed with information and disclosures, not protected from volatility.

Risks emerge from liquidity, often ahead of even fundamentals. The global financial crisis (GFC) in 2008 was an example, when even fundamentally sound assets had gap downs.

Sebi’s new liquidity stress test guidelines for MFs is a start. But it needs significant work for systemic-risk objectives to be met. Extrapolating near-term liquidity into the future is fraught with risk, especially in small and mid-cap (SMID) stocks. It has repeatedly been seen in market downturns that liquidity dries up at SMID counters in a heartbeat. Further, the ability of any single MF to access 10% of available trading volumes on a gap-down day could be unrealistic, as multiple MFs will likely be pressing sell buttons on the same stocks. Illiquid parts of an MF portfolio being gated under high redemption pressure is unfair to investors who stay back. Ergo, the bigger systemic questions are somewhat different.

One, do certain types of structures, like SMID MFs, lend themselves to open-ended, daily liquidity?

Two, under redemption pressure, is it appropriate for a fund manager to generate liquidity by liquidating the most liquid parts of the portfolio?

Institutional risks are greater when institutions do not manage to fairly meet their commitments to the broader market. A big driver for the GFC was liquidity drying up in structures (essentially money market MFs) that promised to provide liquidity on demand.

From a systemic standpoint, ensuring that systemic promises made are upheld during market stress is more crucial than moderating individual investor risk appetites.

Indian markets have set blue-riband standards. As India climbs global charts on both macro and market indicators, regulation needs to keep identifying critical risk factors and treat them appropriately.

