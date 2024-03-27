Financial regulation in India is far better than it gets credit for
Summary
- Ensuring the system holds up under market stress is better than moderating investor risk appetites.
India is an emerging market (EM), an expression that made its debut in the 1990s, as it seemed more polite than the ‘developing country’ moniker in vogue earlier. On most macro-economic metrics—per-capita income, consumption, infrastructure—India is indeed an EM, far below the levels of developed markets (DMs). In one area though, India is at par with the world’s best: financial services. Our financial market infrastructure has consistently set global benchmarks. We adopted a fully screen-based stock market trading platform with NSE several years before the New York Stock Exchange migrated to a fully-online model. Instant interbank third-party fund transfers was pioneered by India in the early 2000s, years before the rich world caught on to it, and innovations like UPI have kept up India’s lead on innovation.