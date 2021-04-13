Financial regulators must keep up with the evolution of fintech

It is not clear that this is enough. Big Techs can use their platforms to generate large amounts of customer data, employ it in training their AI algorithms, and identify high-quality loans more efficiently than competitors lacking the same information. Customers may be able to move their financial data to another bank or fintech firm, but what about their non-financial data? What about the algorithm that has been trained up using one’s data and that of other customers? Without this, digital banks and fintech players won’t be able to price and target their services as efficiently as Big Techs. Problems of consumer lock-in and market dominance won’t be overcome.

