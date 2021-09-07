Financial sector markers of an uneven global recovery

The key lesson is that US banks entered the current crisis with sizeable capital and liquidity buffers—rebuilt after the GFC—and non-banks and capital markets were able to absorb the portfolio shifts that have since occurred. These let the system deal with the significant liquidity problems experienced in the early days of the covid crisis, helped also by actions taken by the Fed to make sufficient liquidity available. Both were critical in assuring that the US financial system would remain resilient in the face of covid disruptions. However, it also raises issues of further regulatory actions that can be taken to prevent a recurrence of vulnerabilities in systemically-important US markets and institutions, and better assess non-bank vulnerabilities.

