Opinion
Financing economic growth: India must rise to the challenge
Summary
- The Indian economy needs a long capital-expenditure cycle to keep GDP growth up. Policy measures must aim for more private investments, larger FDI inflows and a deeper corporate bond market that has long-horizon investors—like insurers and pension funds—as participants.
The robust economic growth of the past few years has placed India in a strong position to fulfil its aspiration to be a developed country by 2047, the year Independent India turns 100.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more