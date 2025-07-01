António Guterres: The world needs a rescue plan for sustainable development
The Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development in Sevilla could help restore faith in global cooperation to achieve our common sustainability goals. The meeting isn’t about charity. It’s about justice and a future in which countries can thrive, build, trade and prosper together.
This month, leaders will gather in Sevilla, Spain, on a rescue mission: to help fix how the world invests in sustainable development. The stakes could not be higher. A decade after the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and many global commitments to finance them, two-thirds of the targets are lagging. And the world is falling short by over $4 trillion annually in the resources developing countries need to deliver on these promises by 2030.