António Guterres: The world needs a rescue plan for sustainable development

This month, leaders will gather in Sevilla, Spain, on a rescue mission: to help fix how the world invests in sustainable development. The stakes could not be higher. A decade after the adoption of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and many global commitments to finance them, two-thirds of the targets are lagging. And the world is falling short by over $4 trillion annually in the resources developing countries need to deliver on these promises by 2030.