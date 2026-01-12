Springboard 2026 | Fintech after the freeze: Where investors are placing their 2026 bets
Summary
Fintech funding stayed steady in 2025—but capital narrowed sharply to wealth platforms, payments giants and secured lenders, as investors shunned riskier models and waited for clearer profitability.
Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
