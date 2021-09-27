Fintech gift horses that banks should be wary of

Digital developments and the widespread use of net-enabled smartphones in the country has created conditions for financial services to go online. At the mass-market level, a big leap was made by the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), whose usage is rising sharply. As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday, the country recorded more than 3.5 billion UPI transactions in August. Regular banks, meanwhile, have their own apps for customers to use. For most matters of money, large numbers of us simply turn to our phones now. This suits lenders, for brick-and-mortar branches are too expensive to sustain. It also presents banks with low physical presence a chance to serve many more clients without heavy investment. In theory, banks can exist solely in the digital realm at a fraction of an old bank’s overheads, quickly gain a vast market and even help cover far-flung areas. The basic economics of such a model would enable them to lend money on spreads—the gap between the rates at which they borrow and lend—so thin that the entire banking sector would be disrupted. As banks play a vital role, their regulator cannot allow such instability. Entry to this field is strictly licence-based. Alliances with fintech at the customer end, though, could alter the dynamics of banking and blur boundaries. A global trend of business in the internet age has been a shift in power towards control of the consumer interface. Apps grant businesses access to markets and must compete fiercely to be on our phone screens. In this scenario, banks that let net-savvy partners engage people for them could plausibly end up dependent on agents with greater market salience, which would reduce their own role to that of suppliers. In other sectors, this may be fine, but banks operate on public trust and blurring the brand that enjoys this trust can confuse clients and pose broader risks. With Big Tech firms keen to enter financial services, their impact could be huge even if they are denied bank permits.

