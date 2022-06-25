Fintech PPIs need regulation, not a ban4 min read . Updated: 25 Jun 2022, 06:03 PM IST
- The ban raises the important issue of regulatory arbitrage, or, in other words, the interpretation of RBI’s regulatory boundaries and turf.
Last September, at the Global Fintech Festival, Reserve Bank of India’s deputy governor Rabi Shankar outlined the contours of what could possibly be the regulatory roadmap for firms which provide financial services on the back of technology platforms -- or fintechs, as they are popularly known now. He first spoke about the fact that any fintech providing liquidity services was effectively functioning as a bank, and thus ought to be subject to a regulatory or supervisory regime.