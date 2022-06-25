Fintech PPIs need regulation, not a ban

True to form, the RBI has not offered any rationale for the move. Nor has the regulator indicated as to why it waded in long after hundreds of fintechs including those powered by foreign venture capital funds had built up this business with millions of customers and with delinquency levels reported yet far from being hair-raising. Fintechs may have a case where they point out that the credit offer to a user is from a regulated entity such as an NBFC or a bank. And that they are meeting the credit needs – through low-ticket transactions -- of a segment of the population which is ignored by mainstream banks. From the perspective of a financial firm, the technology platform offers a cheaper mode of disbursing credit and reaching out to a larger customer base geographically, eliminating the need for physical branches, the costs involved, and for carrying out due diligence.