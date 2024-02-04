Fintech question: Why is the credit card still around?
Summary
- The credit card has high bank fees, isn’t a tech marvel anymore and is not safe either. So why isn’t it dead?
My latest credit card bill is less than ₹2,000. Even at the height of covid, my spend was never this low. I have not become poor. I have been reducing my credit card purchases ever since I discovered Paytm, which was so smooth and efficient that it felt as though finance had liberated itself from government clerks. (How wrong I was, but that later.)