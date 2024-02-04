Fintech question: Why is the credit card still around?

I particularly dislike credit cards because two layers of banking middlemen take protection money on every international transaction just for having a monopoly over the gateways. They make me see the point of cryptos; and also why governments and banks would have never let them survive. I have stopped using my credit card domestically in vengeance against the companies that made 3.5% of every foreign transaction. Sometimes, it was 7%—like when a hotel used my card to block a deposit, and later when it released the money back to me, the banking system charged me 3.5% on each transaction along with a comical interpretation of exchange rates. So I deny them revenue on my home turf where I suddenly have options. I don’t think my transactions at home are entirely free, because the merchant at the point of sale does pay a fee and it is all passed on to me. Yes, for using the card my bank does give me “reward points," which I can encash for many useless goods and some useful coupons, but the “rewards" only remind me that I am paying extra for it all in some form when I use the card. I agree that “zero-interest" equated monthly instalments (EMIs) are helpful for those who wish to buy an expensive good they may or may not need, and that a zero-interest EMI is truly zero. Even so, such schemes are funded by merchants to attract customers, which means one way or another I pay a price for the “zero-interest-EMI," even though I have no need for it.