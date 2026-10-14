A cloud of haze has descended across Southeast Asia over the past few months as a brutal El Niño helps incinerate forest and scrub in Indonesia. The smoke has spread across the region, forcing schools to close in Malaysia, diverting flights and giving tiny Singapore the world’s worst air pollution. If these trends persist, this episode may turn into the worst in Southeast Asia since devastating wildfires in 2015.
Fire and smoke are choking Southeast Asia—but Singapore is equipped to save the day
SummaryThe city-state could use its financial heft to ensure accountability from its less cooperative neighbours. While businesses in the region may prosper from lax regulation, the vast majority of its ordinary citizens are suffering. Not to mention its rainforests.
A cloud of haze has descended across Southeast Asia over the past few months as a brutal El Niño helps incinerate forest and scrub in Indonesia. The smoke has spread across the region, forcing schools to close in Malaysia, diverting flights and giving tiny Singapore the world’s worst air pollution. If these trends persist, this episode may turn into the worst in Southeast Asia since devastating wildfires in 2015.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More