Fire and smoke are choking Southeast Asia—but Singapore is equipped to save the day

A cloud of haze has descended across Southeast Asia over the past few months as a brutal El Niño helps incinerate forest and scrub in Indonesia. The smoke has spread across the region, forcing schools to close in Malaysia, diverting flights and giving tiny Singapore the world’s worst air pollution. If these trends persist, this episode may turn into the worst in Southeast Asia since devastating wildfires in 2015.
A cloud of haze has descended across Southeast Asia over the past few months as a brutal El Niño helps incinerate forest and scrub in Indonesia. The smoke has spread across the region, forcing schools to close in Malaysia, diverting flights and giving tiny Singapore the world’s worst air pollution. If these trends persist, this episode may turn into the worst in Southeast Asia since devastating wildfires in 2015.
To hear the way this is talked about in Singapore, the situation is an act of God: Fires just happen and no one can be sure exactly who is responsible. A more sophisticated diagnosis blames intransigence in Indonesia.
When Singapore passed a law in 2014 threatening millions of dollars in fines for companies causing haze, Indonesia’s refusal to cooperate made it impossible to implement. For the city-state, discretion towards its giant neighbour has become the better part of diplomacy.
It’s hard to discern who is responsible for the region’s forest fires because laws across the region are riddled with loopholes. With officialdom in Indonesia and Singapore blaming each other for the grim state of affairs, smallholders and businesses can get on with despoiling the landscape without accountability.
The central problem lies in Indonesia’s fragmented oil palm, timber and paper industries. In each case, large companies control key supply nodes, such as palm oil mills and pulp factories, as well as significant plantation estates.
While Malaysia’s plantation companies such as SD Guthrie are mostly based in Kuala Lumpur, many of Indonesia’s largest businesses are listed or headquartered instead in Singapore, the region’s leading capital market and private wealth hub.
Beneath these giants is a complicated network of suppliers. In palm oil, that includes millions of smallholders—often poor rural farmers managing just a few hectares, sometimes with uncertain rights to their land and under far less scrutiny from government forestry officials. Their crops frequently pass through intermediaries before reaching mills.
Pulpwood, by contrast, comes predominantly from large forestry concessions, whose ownership and relations with the major producers aren’t always transparent.
Agribusiness companies source materials both from their own, more closely monitored plantations, and from outside suppliers whose environmental practices can be much harder to establish.
The result is a chronic governance gap. Singapore attempted to bring legal action against six companies over the 2015 fires, which cost the economy $1.4 billion and led to 100,000 deaths across the region. But two of the cases were dropped, and in the other four, Jakarta refused to cooperate with Singaporean authorities’ requests to question a director.
It is similarly argued that maps that would be needed to establish concession boundaries—and thus link liability with the clear evidence of fire hotspots provided by satellite imagery—cannot be handed over because of Indonesia’s freedom of information laws. Faced with this pushback, Singapore allowed the cases to disappear into limbo.
That’s too passive an approach. The four unresolved cases didn’t involve obscure and remote companies, but major suppliers to Asia Pulp & Paper, part of the Sinar Mas business empire controlled by Indonesia’s Widjaja family. Another business associated with the family, Golden Agri-Resources, has long been embedded in Singapore’s corporate establishment.
If Singapore were serious about tackling this problem, it would leverage Indonesia’s reliance on its financial sector. Plantation companies seeking listings, loans or capital there should be required to provide up-to-date maps of their concessions and suppliers.
Singapore could impose the same principle that the EU applies to palm oil: produce must be traceable to the plots where it was grown, rather than vanishing into a mill where fruit farmed responsibly gets mixed with stuff of murkier provenance.
Turning it into a bilateral fight is a convenient excuse precisely because it lets both countries point fingers at each other. The truth, though, is that groups in each of them do well off the broken status quo, to the detriment of the vast majority who must live with the choking, eye-watering consequences—not to mention the rainforest itself, which is more shrunken and degraded with each passing year.
The aftermath of Singapore’s 2014 law proved that responsibility for haze can drift and disperse over international borders quite as effectively as the smog itself. If anything good can come out of Southeast Asia’s pollution disaster of 2026, let’s hope it is rules that can finally deliver accountability to those who profit from the burning of a rainforest. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering climate change and energy.