First principles should guide India’s privacy law

Indians live digital lives in large numbers, going online for reasons of work and leisure, creativity and commerce. That adds up to millions of digital transactions, each leaving a trail of information—the valuable “new oil" of the digital economy. But the internet’s design has been such that of the three stakeholders involved—the individual, tech platform and the government—the former has the least control over who has access to one’s personal details, be it profit-seeking firms or intrusive governments. Data leaks and thefts, allegations of politically motivated use of spyware or the reckless use of facial recognition software make people vulnerable to fraud and faulty prosecution. A data protection law, as has been enacted in several Western jurisdictions, is what citizens need. The wait for such a legal framework, however, has been exasperating. Recently, the Centre withdrew its Personal Data Protection Bill after four years of deliberation, promising a revised version. While this puts the proposal in limbo, it is a chance to start afresh and stick to first principles: individuals must be empowered with legal rights to their personal data and it should be accessible to others only for reasons that are fair, transparent and legitimate.

