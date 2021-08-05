Fiscal action by the Centre must take over from monetary policy

Monetary policy, in both repo rate-setting and developmental and regulatory initiatives, has done its bit. It is time now for the fisc to take over. Among many others, the International Monetary Fund chief economist Gita Gopinath has called for fiscal flexibility.

There are three directions in which fiscal strings must be loosened. First, the vaccination programme must be ramped up to at least twice its present speed. This is a matter concerning the supply of vaccine and ensuring its equitable distribution over the country, but it can become a fiscal issue if the Central budgetary provision of ₹35,000 crore is treated as a cap rather than as a floor.

The second and third concern the two drivers of aggregate demand which can see us out of our growth doldrums. Exports are foremost, at a time when world growth is projected at 6%. The third is central expenditure on transfers to states, which could confront procedural obstacles.

Indian merchandise exports touched a sensational $95 billion in the first quarter (April to June) of the current year. This could induce complacency about keeping exports price competitive, which is not just a matter of seeing to the external value of the rupee. There is also a need to remove embedded taxes from the rupee price of exports. Levies outside the scope of input credit in the goods and services tax (GST)—on universal inputs like electricity, petroleum and diesel—materially affect the rupee price of exports.

A new scheme named RODTEP (remission of duties and taxes on exported products) was introduced from January 2021, replacing an earlier scheme judged non-compliant with trade rules by the World Trade Organization. The remission rates by product seem not to have been announced yet. Faced with this uncertainty, exporters either have to reduce their product price in expectation of retrospective application, or take a cut in margins.

RODTEP carries a budgetary provision this year of ₹13,000 crore. There is a separate scheme for textiles, for which there was no budget provision that I could see, perhaps because its extension beyond last year was a post-budget decision. Textile remission rates have been announced, which presumably implies fiscal flexibility (since the rate commitment will have to be met). Juxtaposed against the merchandise export target of $400 billion for the current year, the RODTEP provision (even if only for non-textile exports) is pitiably small. A rate-based open-ended RODTEP outlay is the fiscal need of the hour.

Moving on to government expenditure, it is perhaps understandable if the finance ministry balks at letting expenditure exceed budgeted limits. But at a minimum, budgeted target must surely be met. My fear is that central transfers to states, both statutory and non-statutory, might fall short of budgeted levels, for procedural reasons.

Centre-state transfers through centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) are budgeted at ₹3.8 trillion. This year an excellent correction has been made to what in the past was the erratic timing of CSS fund flows to states. Henceforward, CSS funds will flow in four tranches of 25% each, subject of course to evidence of usage, which is a standard feature of our financial controls.

The only catch is that states were required to open a separate bank account for a single nodal agency (SNA) for each CSS, and for each of the agencies at district or lower levels to whom the funds will flow, by 1 July 2021. The new system will essentially escrow the CSS funds so as to prevent diversion to other uses, which is a good objective. The flip side is that the administrative burden on states will increase enormously, to open all those accounts and maintain them as mandated. The Kafkaesque system previously in place also carried costs, so there might actually be a positive gain. But at least initially, the new system might reduce the release of CSS funds below budgeted levels simply because of states’ inability to cope with the new requirements.

On statutory grants to states, conditionalities designed to improve fiscal responsibility have been set by the Finance Commission, but in a spirit of cooperation, the Centre has to enable the states to meet them. The amount at stake, at ₹2.2 trillion, is substantial. The purposes for which those grants have been prescribed are also critically important.

One of them is for building health infrastructure at local level, budgeted at ₹13,192 crore this year. The prior condition was that state and district level committees were to have had their plans ready by July. We don’t know if they did.

Then there is ₹60,037 crore due to states for onward transmission to local governments with a 60% carve-out for water and sanitation. That too carries procedural conditionalities, which were to be have been met before the first tranche due in June.

As of now, there is no information publicly available on which states managed to meet these conditionalities on time. Publicizing this data could in principle be an even more powerful incentive to states than the release of funds consequent upon compliance. But the Centre must also lend a helping hand.

Indira Rajaraman is an economist

