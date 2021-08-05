Fiscal action by the Centre must take over from monetary policy

The only catch is that states were required to open a separate bank account for a single nodal agency (SNA) for each CSS, and for each of the agencies at district or lower levels to whom the funds will flow, by 1 July 2021. The new system will essentially escrow the CSS funds so as to prevent diversion to other uses, which is a good objective. The flip side is that the administrative burden on states will increase enormously, to open all those accounts and maintain them as mandated. The Kafkaesque system previously in place also carried costs, so there might actually be a positive gain. But at least initially, the new system might reduce the release of CSS funds below budgeted levels simply because of states’ inability to cope with the new requirements.