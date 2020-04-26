Opinion | Fiscal boost should be big and widely aimed

The view that a government must act as a spender of last resort need never have been controversial. If it splits opinion so sharply today, it is largely because administrations the world over have taken the power to spend beyond their means as a licence for profligacy to achieve short-term political goals at the cost of people’s long-term economic well-being. For decades, the term “fiscal" has had “rectitude" as a desirable suffix. Deficits too large have been admonished by economists, central banks freed of state control and asked not to fund fiscal gaps directly, and even laws enacted to restrain governments. India’s Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act is an example of such legislation. All of this is well intentioned. It also vibes well with a sense of civic morality, that we must not in debt ourselves beyond what we can pay off. Given that India’s true deficit had already exceeded its legal limits before the corona crisis struck, and that tax revenues are now set to slide, how much extra money the Centre can deploy as a shock absorber was sure to be a perplexing question. Last week, the 15th Finance Commission advised a nuanced stimulus, one that would rely on the efficacy of its design rather than the size of outlays to do the needful, and ideally without having the central bank print money to fund it. Our economy, however, is in danger of contracting this year. To pre-empt a prolonged phase of mass misery, we will need to count on the size as much as design of such a package. Our fiscal rules would have to be put on pause for this.

It is one thing not to overspend when it is business as usual, quite another to push money around after both have been disrupted so severely. The confidence that animates an economy has been replaced by apprehension, and the instinct of all spenders in such times is to conserve cash. Our lockdown has exacted a heavy toll on enterprise and employment, and second-order effects suggest there is worse to come. The curve of covid infections has begun to flatten, thankfully, and hopes have arisen of curbs being lifted next month. Yet, the risk of a viral resurgence will stay high in some places. With bleak prospects of enhanced earnings (or any at all), most companies, households and individuals will tighten their expenses, surely, and increasingly so if the outlook were to darken. Every payment made by one is the income of another, and everyone scaling back together would be terrible for us all. Supply capacity could plausibly return to earlier levels, by and by, but what about depressed overall demand? It was to haul an economy out of this sort of recession, with tighter purses and lower incomes feeding into each other, that a big splurge by the state was originally proposed. Extra money to go around could reduce thrift, prop demand and reverse the downward spiral.

If a rescue package must merely be efficiently aimed, then its money should first reach those who are most hard up and thus most likely to spend it. The poor, that is, apart from small enterprises. But this is an all-India slump. All businesses have been hit. To support the entire economy and minimize job losses, a fiscal boost would have to be broad in its coverage and its size no less than ₹9-10 trillion. Yes, its costs would have to be borne in later years. But then, that’s exactly why it takes a bold government to take decisive action.

