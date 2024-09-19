Opinion
What debate? Reducing debt is the same as tightening the fiscal deficit.
Summary
- There has been talk of aiming for a lower debt level rather than obsessing over the fisc. But one is not possible without the other. The government should raise the quality of its expenditure and ease its interest burden by shortening the tenure of its debt.
Conceptually, for the administration of any country, targeting its debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is tantamount to controlling its fiscal deficit ratio. It is not possible to influence the debt ratio without a firm grip on the fiscal deficit.
