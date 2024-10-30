Fiscal alert: Some states have begun to slip off their correction paths

A synchronous improvement in the fiscal health of the Centre and states in the aftermath of the covid pandemic appears to have given way to divergence already.

Staring at sizeable fiscal deficits, all had embarked on strict regimens to cut the flab from their budgets. However, recent data indicates many states have slipped on their fiscal fitness journey.

The divergence began last fiscal year.

The Centre stayed on the fiscal consolidation path after the pandemic-led spike to 9.2% in 2020-21 and achieved a fiscal deficit of 5.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2023-24, compared with a budgeted 5.9%, thanks to buoyant tax revenue, a large dividend from the Reserve Bank of India and restrained revenue expenditure growth.

States too saw their aggregate gross fiscal deficit decline from 4.1% in 2020-21 to 2.8% in 2021-22 and 2022-23, with revenue expenditure normalizing and revenue collection improving. But since then, the financials of several states have weakened.

The latest state budgets reveal vast differences in the budget estimates (BE) and revised estimates (RE) of the key fiscal parameters of states in 2023-24.

For instance, the fiscal deficits of nine of the 18 non-special category (NSC) states analysed overshot their budget targets. Of these nine, the revenue of four was below target, while the expenditure of five exceeded the target. Of the remaining nine, five cut their expenditure in the face of lower revenue to contain their fiscal deficits.

That means only four of the 18 states were able to generate revenue that was not less than what they had budgeted to meet their fiscal deficit targets. These were Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Rajasthan.

Compared with 2022-23, 15 out of 18 states reported a higher fiscal deficit in the last fiscal year. Broadly, two factors were responsible for this predicament.

One, revenue expenditure grew faster than revenue receipts. As a result, these states went from being revenue surplus to revenue short in 2023-24. Notably, social welfare expenditure grew as one of the fastest items at 41.9%.

This reflects states prioritizing financial assistance to specific groups through direct transfers and cash incentives, often to fulfil election promises.

Two, on a positive note, the states also stepped up their capital expenditure in 2023-24 after a lull the previous year—it grew 38% for these 18 states, according to the revised estimates for 2023-24.

Interestingly, of the 15 that saw their fiscal deficit worsen last fiscal year, capital expenditure, as per revised estimates, was not only higher than in the previous year, but broadly in line with the budget estimates. Clearly, despite revenue expenditure overshooting, staying focused on capital expenditure widened their fiscal deficits.

Of the remaining three states, while Tamil Nadu’s fiscal deficit ratio was stable, Haryana and Punjab were outliers, reporting lower deficits. This, however, came at the cost of capital expenditure.

Even though Haryana managed to improve its revenue over 2022-23, its capital expenditure growth remained moderate relative to other states. Punjab, a highly fiscally stressed state with a debt-to-GDP ratio of 43.9%, slashed capital expenditure by 17% to keep its fiscal deficit in check.

Data from the past few years reveals that Haryana and Punjab are the only two NSC states with absolute capital expenditure declining in the three years after the pandemic (2021-22 to 2023-24) from the three years before covid (2017-18 to 2019-20) even as their revenue expenditures went up.

Further, a scrutiny of the revenue sources of states yielded interesting trends. Overall revenue of the 18 states grew in 2023-24 (RE) over 2022-23, with all of them reporting higher on-year own tax revenue and tax devolution from the Centre.

But four states saw lower non-tax revenues, while grants-in-aid from the Centre reduced for nine compared with 2022-23. One state saw a fall in both.

Much of the decline in grants-in-aid from the Centre was on account of lower Finance Commission grants.

When it comes to transfers recommended by the Finance Commission, while tax devolution is untied in nature, a chunk of the grants has conditionalities attached.

The biggest flow of these grants is towards local bodies, 60% of which is tied to conditionalities. These grants have declined, especially for rural local bodies. For some states, this can make a meaningful difference to their overall revenue stream.

So, what lies ahead for the states on the fiscal deficit front?

While states have budgeted a reduction in their fiscal deficits for this fiscal year, slower economic growth and thus weaker-than-budgeted tax revenue could jeopardize their fiscal math.

The fall in grants-in-aid from the Centre, tied to specific purposes such as drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting and sanitation, could also hurt the revenue of some states; the 18 states combined have already budgeted lower grants-in-aid this year.

In this milieu, states will need to work towards improving their own tax revenue and stay off competitive populism to avoid another slippage. Else, the axe could fall on capital expenditure—and, as a result, on growth.