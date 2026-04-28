At its core, India’s Finance Commission (FC) is a constitutional mechanism for equalization, ensuring that differences in income across states do not translate into differences in access to basic public services.
Fiscal opacity distorts the financial picture that India’s Finance Commissions need to do their role justice
SummaryFiscal transparency is a must at every level of budget making in India for Finance Commissions to devolve the central pool of tax revenues appropriately among states. Unfortunately, Indian data does not always offer the requisite clarity. Here’s what must change.
At its core, India’s Finance Commission (FC) is a constitutional mechanism for equalization, ensuring that differences in income across states do not translate into differences in access to basic public services.
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