It’s happening. California looks likely to put a ‘one-time’ tax of 5% on wealth above $1 billion on the ballot in November and polls suggest it could pass— despite opposition from some economists (not so surprising) and Democratic politicians (more so).
Fiscal folly: if a wealth tax is about easing concentrations of power, it’s unlikely to work
SummaryThe point of a wealth tax, it now seems, is to rein in the power of the rich. But all such a levy might effectively do is empower bureaucrats who decide how much wealth is worth taxing. This merely shifts power from the market to the government.
It’s happening. California looks likely to put a ‘one-time’ tax of 5% on wealth above $1 billion on the ballot in November and polls suggest it could pass— despite opposition from some economists (not so surprising) and Democratic politicians (more so).
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